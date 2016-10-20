BRIEF-Crown Castle International announces Q3 results, FY 2017 outlook

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp :

* Crown castle reports third quarter 2016 results, provides outlook for full year 2017 and announces increase to common stock dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.95per share

* Sees 2016 site rental revenues $ 3,227 million to $ 3,232 million

* Sees 2017 site rental revenues $ 3,314 million to $ 3,344 million

* Qtrly net revenues $992 million versus $918.1 million

* Qtrly net income from continuing operations $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $968.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S