FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-National Bank Holdings Corp announces record Q3 financial results and a 40 pct increase in the quarterly dividend
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-National Bank Holdings Corp announces record Q3 financial results and a 40 pct increase in the quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - National Bank Holdings Corp

* National Bank Holdings Corporation announces record third quarter 2016 financial results and a 40% increase in the quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly dividend by 40 percent to $0.07 per share

* National Bank Holdings Corp - Qtrly fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $38.1 million, increasing $2.3 million

* National Bank Holdings - At Sept 30, 2016, loans totaled $2.8 billion, increased $84.1 million, or 12.2% annualized, totaling $282.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.