10 months ago
BRIEF-Wealth Minerals arranges $4.125 mln non-brokered private placement
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wealth Minerals arranges $4.125 mln non-brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wealth Minerals Ltd :

* Wealth arranges $4.125 million non-brokered private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 3.75 million shares of company at a price of $1.10 per share

* Proceeds from placement to be used to fund initial option payment on atacama lithium project

* Wealth Minerals - proceeds to be used to fund costs for review of additional potential lithium mineral property acquisitions in South America

* Wealth Minerals - continues to assess additional potential lithium mineral property acquisitions in south america on which co is actively negotiating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

