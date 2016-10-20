FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemung Financial posts Q3 earnings of $0.58 per share
October 20, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chemung Financial posts Q3 earnings of $0.58 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp

* Chemung Financial Corp reports third-quarter 2016 net income of $2.7 million, or $0.58 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Chemung Financial Corp - net interest income for current quarter totaled $13.0 million, consistent with prior quarter

* Chemung Financial Corp - amended its noncontributory defined benefit pension plan to freeze future retirement benefits after December 31, 2016.

* Chemung Financial - expects freezing of pension plan to reduce pension expense for fiscal year 2017 by about $2.6 million when compared to fiscal year 2016

* Chemung Financial Corp - amended its defined benefit health care plan to not allow any new retirees into plan, effective january 1, 2017

* Chemung Financial - expects to recognize a $0.3 million curtailment gain related to amendment of health care plan in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

