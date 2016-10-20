Oct 20 Bancfirst Corp

* Bancfirst Corporation reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bancfirst Corp - company's net interest income for Q3 of 2016 increased to $51.4 million compared to $46.9 million for q3 of 2015

* Bancfirst Corp - net interest margin for quarter was 3.27% compared to 3.12% a year ago