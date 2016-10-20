FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces 2016 Q3 financial results
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces 2016 Q3 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy Co announces 2016 third quarter operational update and financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 loss per share $1.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwestern Energy Co - net production totaled 211 bcfe in Q3 of 2016, down from 249 bcfe in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 operating revenues $651 million versus $749 million

* Southwestern Energy Co - company anticipates its total company basis differential to end year at high end of its guidance, which is $0.83 per mcf

* Southwestern Energy Co-to exit 2016 with about 85 drilled but uncompleted wells, returning to normal maintenance level for operations of about 60 by early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
