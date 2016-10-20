BRIEF-Lundin Mining extends credit agreement term
* Lundin Mining announces amendment to credit agreement to extend term to 2020
Oct 20 Southwestern Energy Co
* Southwestern Energy Co announces 2016 third quarter operational update and financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 loss per share $1.52
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Southwestern Energy Co - net production totaled 211 bcfe in Q3 of 2016, down from 249 bcfe in Q3 of 2015
* Q3 operating revenues $651 million versus $749 million
* Southwestern Energy Co - company anticipates its total company basis differential to end year at high end of its guidance, which is $0.83 per mcf
* Southwestern Energy Co-to exit 2016 with about 85 drilled but uncompleted wells, returning to normal maintenance level for operations of about 60 by early 2017
* BSB Bancorp, Inc. reports third quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 79%
Oct 21 Australian shares will likely start Friday's session flat with a negative bias, as a stronger U.S. dollar jolted down oil prices after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the door open to further monetary stimulus in future. The U.S. dollar rose as the euro fell to a four-month low following the ECB's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, while keeping a range of options open for more stimulus in December, ending talk that it might taper its 1.7 trillion euro asset-