FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Century provides business, management update and amends NCIB
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Century provides business, management update and amends NCIB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Century Global Commodities Corp

* Century provides business and management update and amends NCIB

* Century Global Commodities Corp - Alex tsang has been recruited to succeed NG as new CFO of century

* Century Global Commodities Corp - Current normal course issuer bid program began operating on November 4, 2015 and expires on November 3, 2016

* Century Global Commodities Corp - Century relocated its headquarters to Hong Kong, China

* Century Global Commodities - Under original program, a maximum of 350,000 ordinary shares could be purchased during one-year period of its operation

* Century Global Commodities Corp- Amended NCIB will take effect on October 26, 2016 and end no later than November 3, 2016

* Century Global Commodities- Pursuant to amendments, purchases of up to 2 million shares of co may be completed during 1-year period of program's operation

* Century Global Commodities - Pursuant to amendments approved by TSX, purchases of up to 2 million ordinary shares may be now completed during 1-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.