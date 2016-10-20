BRIEF-Brown & Brown Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly revenues of $462.3 million, an increase of 7.0 percent; and earnings per share of $0.50, an increase of 6.4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $462.3 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brown & brown inc - qtrly organic revenue rose 4.3 percent
* Q3 revenue view $455.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: