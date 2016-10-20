FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $349.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.23

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.77 to $2.80 from continuing operations

* Sensient Technologies Corp - Restructuring and other costs reduced earnings per share from continuing operations by 4 cents in this year's Q3

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.