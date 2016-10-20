RPT-UPDATE 2-BHP chairman steps down after Samarco delayed retirement
* CEO says aspirational goal for "gender balance" at all levels
Oct 20 Twilio Inc :
* Twilio announces pricing of follow-on public offering
* Says announced pricing of its public offering of 7,000,000 shares of class a common stock at a price of $40.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says aspirational goal for "gender balance" at all levels
Oct 20 Senior executives of telecommunications company AT&T Inc and media conglomerate Time Warner Inc have discussed various business strategies including a possible merger in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.
LONDON, Oct 21 Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Tata Motors are testing connected cars which can communicate with each other using technology designed to speed up journeys and cut accidents, the first such trials in Britain.