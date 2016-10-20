FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amc Entertainment announces $1.4 bln private placement of USD and GBP senior subordinated notes
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amc Entertainment announces $1.4 bln private placement of USD and GBP senior subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc :

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $1.4 billion private placement of usd and gbp senior subordinated notes and term loans

* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - intends to offer about $900 million aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated senior subordinated notes due 2026

* Intends to offer about $500 million principal amount dollar-denominated "b" term loans due 2023

* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds from offering to be used to fund acquisitions of odeon & uci cinemas holdings and carmike cinemas

* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds to also be used to repay certain outstanding debt of odeon & uci and fund related transaction fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
