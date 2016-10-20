Hong Kong braces for severe Typhoon Haima
HONG KONG, Oct 21 Hong Kong was bracing on Friday for Typhoon Haima with destructive 145 kmh (86 mph) winds at its centre, forcing authorities to shut all but essential services in the global financial hub.
Oct 20 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc :
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $1.4 billion private placement of usd and gbp senior subordinated notes and term loans
* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - intends to offer about $900 million aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated senior subordinated notes due 2026
* Intends to offer about $500 million principal amount dollar-denominated "b" term loans due 2023
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds from offering to be used to fund acquisitions of odeon & uci cinemas holdings and carmike cinemas
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds to also be used to repay certain outstanding debt of odeon & uci and fund related transaction fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Senior executives of telecommunications company AT&T Inc and media conglomerate Time Warner Inc have discussed various business strategies including a possible merger in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.
Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.