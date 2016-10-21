Nigeria to appoint "parties" this week to manage Eurobond issue
LONDON, Oct 21 Nigeria will appoint this week "parties" to manage a planned Eurobond sale, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Friday.
Oct 21 Gold Standard Ventures Corp :
* Gold Standard announces C$25 million private placement
* Non-brokered private placement of up to 7.9 million common shares in capital of company at a price of C$3.17
* Proceeds from private placement to be used to acquire certain royalty interests on its flagship Pinion-railroad gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters/IFR) - The dramatic shift to online shopping that has crushed U.S. department stores in recent years now threatens the investors who a decade ago funded the vast expanse of brick and mortar emporiums that many Americans no longer visit.
Oct 21 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Alkermes, Benchmark Electronics and Copa Holdings on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold * Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight Following is a sum