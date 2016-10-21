FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Precision Drilling Corp Q3 loss per share C$0.16
October 21, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Precision Drilling Corp Q3 loss per share C$0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp :

* Precision drilling corporation announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue this quarter was $202 million or 45% lower than Q3 of 2015

* Precision drilling corp - current expected capital plan for 2016 is $222 million, an increase of $20 million compared to plan announced in July 2016

* Precision drilling corp - revenue this quarter was $202 million or 45% lower than Q3 of 2015, mainly due to decreased activity in all of our operations

* Q3 revenue view C$212.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Precision drilling - has met customer needs reactivating rigs in several U.S. Basins including Permian, Stack, Scoop, Dj, Marcellus and Bakken

* Reactivated 51 rigs since 2016 lows and have hired nearly 1,000 field personnel

* Precision Drilling Corp - in Q3, report seven rig years added to our 2017 contract book, bringing average rigs under contract for next year to 42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
