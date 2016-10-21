Oct 21 Suntrust Banks Inc :

* Suntrust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $2.2 billion

* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest income was $1.3 billion for current quarter, an increase of $19 million compared to prior quarter

* Suntrust Banks Inc - at quarter-end, common equity tier 1 ratio was estimated to be 9.8% as of september 30, 2016, and 9.7% on a fully phased-in basis

* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin for current quarter was 2.96%, compared to 2.99% in prior quarter and 2.94% in Q3 of 2015

* Suntrust Banks Inc - at quarter-end, book value per common share was $46.63 and tangible book value per common share was $34.34, both up 1% from june 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Suntrust Banks Inc - during quarter, company increased its quarterly common stock dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.26 per share

* Suntrust Banks Inc - net charge-offs for current quarter were $126 million, down $11 million compared to prior quarter