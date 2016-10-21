FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.60
October 21, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Honeywell reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc -

* Honeywell reports third quarter 2016 sales of $9.8 billion, up 2%; earnings per share of $1.60

* Q3 sales $9.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.79 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 aerospace segment sales $3,601 million versus $3,820 million

* Q3 segment margin 17.5 percent versus 19.3 percent

* Sees 2016 sales $39.4 billion - $39.6 billion

* Sees FY earnings per share (ex-pension mtm) $6.60 - $6.64

* Sees 2016 segment margin about 18.1%

* Sees FY free cash flow $4.2 billion - $4.3 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $39.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Targeting low single-digit core organic sales growth, continued segment margin improvement, and a double-digit increase in eps in 2017

* Says intend in Q4 to refinance outstanding debt maturing in 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
