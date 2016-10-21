FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-British American Tobacco to acquire remaining outstanding shares of Reynolds American stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Reynolds American Inc -

* Reynolds American Acknowledges receipt of non-binding proposal from British American Tobacco to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of RAI stock

* RAI board of directors, consistent with fiduciary duties, will evaluate offer from BAT and respond accordingly

* Reynolds American-received non-binding proposal from British American Tobacco to purchase about 58 percent of RAI common stock that BAT does not currently own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

