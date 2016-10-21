BRIEF-British American Tobacco to acquire remaining outstanding shares of Reynolds American stock

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Reynolds American Inc -

* Reynolds American Acknowledges receipt of non-binding proposal from British American Tobacco to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of RAI stock

* RAI board of directors, consistent with fiduciary duties, will evaluate offer from BAT and respond accordingly

* Reynolds American-received non-binding proposal from British American Tobacco to purchase about 58 percent of RAI common stock that BAT does not currently own