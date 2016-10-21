FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-NuStar Energy signs deal for $93 mln to expand in Corpus Christi
October 21, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-NuStar Energy signs deal for $93 mln to expand in Corpus Christi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy Lp -

* NuStar to significantly expand its presence in port of Corpus Christi with accretive acquisition

* Deal for a net $93 million

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to NuStar's earnings based on terminal's current, actual volumes

* Expects to achieve significant operational synergies between its existing north beach terminal and martin terminal

* Acquisition will give NuStar over 3.6 million barrels of total storage in port of Corpus Christi

* NuStar Energy LP says to purchase crude oil and refined product storage assets in port of Corpus Christi from Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

