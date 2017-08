Oct 21 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc -

* Merck's keynote-045 studying Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced bladder cancer (urothelial cancer) meets primary endpoint and stops early

* Keytruda shows improved overall survival compared with chemotherapy in urothelial cancer

* In trial, keytruda was superior compared to investigator choice chemotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: