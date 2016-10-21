FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's Corp reports third quarter results
October 21, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's Corp reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp :

* Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2016

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $4.76 to $4.86

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.34

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $917.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.62 to $4.72

* Moody's Corp - FY 2016 GAAP EPS guidance range is now $4.76 to $4.86; non-GAAP EPS guidance range is now $4.62 to $4.72

* Moody's Corp says moody's full year 2016 revenue is still expected to increase in low-single-digit percent range

* For MIS, Moody's now expects 2016 revenue to be approximately flat

* For MA, 2016 revenue is still expected to increase in mid-single-digit percent range

* Moody's Corp - company expects to record foreign exchange gain in its Q4 results

* In a letter dated Sept 29, 2016, DOJ stated that it is preparing a civil complaint to be filed against Moody's

* Moody's Corp says Moody's now expects share repurchases to be approximately $750 million in 2016

* Capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $120 million for fy 2016

* Moody's Corp says free cash flow is still expected to be approximately $1 billion in 2016

* Moody's Corp - DOJ also stated that its investigation remains ongoing and may expand to include additional theories

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.64, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moody's Corp - a number of states attorneys general have indicated that they also expect to pursue claims against co under state law

* Moody's - complaint alleges violations of financial act in connection with ratings mis assigned to RMBS, CDO in period leading up to 2008 financial crisis

* DOJ also stated that its investigation remains ongoing and may expand to include additional theories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

