BRIEF-Parker Q1 adjusted EPS $1.61

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Parker-hannifin Corp :

* Parker reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.61

* Q1 sales $2.74 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.78 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $6.15 to $6.85 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.55

* Parker-Hannifin corp - fiscal 2017 full year earnings guidance maintained

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Parker-Hannifin corp - total orders increased 2% for quarter ending sept 30, 2016 versus same quarter year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: