BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q3 earnings per share $1.87

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Manpowergroup Inc -

* Manpowergroup reports 3rd quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.73

* Q3 earnings per share $1.87

* Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.99 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 4% in quarter

* Q4 diluted net earnings per share guidance includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 2 cents