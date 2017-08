BRIEF-McDonald's Q3 earnings per share $1.50

Oct 21 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp :

* McDonald's reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly global comparable sales increased 3.5 percent

* Q3 total revenue $6,424.1 million versus $6,615.1 million

* Q3 comparable sales increased 1.3% in u.s.

* Comparable sales for international lead segment increased 3.3% for quarter

* Q3 revenue view $6.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 comparable sales increased 1.5% in high growth segment

* Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.03 on diluted earnings per share for quarter