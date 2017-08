Oct 21 (Reuters) - Cel-sci Corp

* Cel-Sci provides update on partial clinical hold on phase 3 clinical trial

* Cel-Sci - following up on our press release issued on September 26, 2016, we have received partial clinical hold letter from FDA

* Cel-Sci corp - "Cel-Sci has started working on a response to FDA"