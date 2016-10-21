Oct 21 Altra Industrial Motion Corp :

* Altra reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 sales $173.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $174 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 to $1.50

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30

* Sees FY 2016 sales $705 million to $715 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - board approves a new share repurchase program authorizing buyback of up to $30 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $708.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp- continues to expect capital expenditures in range of $20 to $24 million for 2016