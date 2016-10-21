MOVES-MetLife names AIG's former CFO to its board
Oct 21 MetLife Inc said it named David Herzog, former chief financial officer of American International Group Inc, to its board, effective immediately.
Oct 21 Altra Industrial Motion Corp :
* Altra reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 sales $173.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $174 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 to $1.50
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30
* Sees FY 2016 sales $705 million to $715 million
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - board approves a new share repurchase program authorizing buyback of up to $30 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $708.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp- continues to expect capital expenditures in range of $20 to $24 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
