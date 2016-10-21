Oct 21 Civista Bancshares Inc :

* Civista Bancshares Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.06pct for Q3, compared to 4.13 pct for same period a year ago

* Net interest income for Q3 of 2016 increased $124 thousand, or 1.0 pct compared to same period of 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $12.5 million versus $12.4 million