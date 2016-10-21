MOVES-MetLife names AIG's former CFO to its board
Oct 21 MetLife Inc said it named David Herzog, former chief financial officer of American International Group Inc, to its board, effective immediately.
Oct 21 Civista Bancshares Inc :
* Civista Bancshares Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Qtrly tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.06pct for Q3, compared to 4.13 pct for same period a year ago
* Net interest income for Q3 of 2016 increased $124 thousand, or 1.0 pct compared to same period of 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $12.5 million versus $12.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
