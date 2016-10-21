FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altra agrees to buy Stromag
October 21, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Altra agrees to buy Stromag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp :

* Altra agrees to acquire Stromag

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - acquisition cost comprises assumption of debt totaling approximately 14 million euros and a cash consideration

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to Altra's earnings in 2017

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - cash consideration in deal price is of approximately 184 million euros

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says that it intends to acquire stromag business from GKN plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
