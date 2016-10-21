FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc announces registered direct offering
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc announces registered direct offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc announces registered direct offering

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering with gross proceeds of about $5 million

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Proceeds of offering will be used in connection with upcoming Phase II clinical trials

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Company has agreed to sell to investor up to 14 million shares of company's common stock at a purchase price of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

