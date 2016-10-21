BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc announces registered direct offering

Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering with gross proceeds of about $5 million

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Proceeds of offering will be used in connection with upcoming Phase II clinical trials

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Company has agreed to sell to investor up to 14 million shares of company's common stock at a purchase price of $0.38 per share