Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dominion Midstream Partners LP :

* Dominion Midstream board appoints new director

* Dominion Midstream Partners LP- Board of directors of Dominion Midstream GP, LLC, general partner of co, appointed a new director, Harris Simmons

* Dominion Midstream Partners LP- Appointment brings size of Dominion Midstream GP, LLC's board to six