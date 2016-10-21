BRIEF-United Parcel Service files for senior notes offering of up to EUR 500 mln
* Files for senior notes offering of up to EUR 500.0 million - SEC filing
Oct 21 Leo Acquisitions Corp
* Announces closing of private placement offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for senior notes offering of up to EUR 500.0 million - SEC filing
Oct 21 Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, in an opinion editorial published in the Los Angeles Times, on Friday urged Californians to approve a November ballot measure aimed at reining in pharmaceutical prices.
* Nabriva Therapeutics AG - Files for stock shelf of upto $75 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2dumatH] Further company coverage: