10 months ago
BRIEF-Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments
#Market News
October 22, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc

* Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments

* Northland Power - Unit, managed facilities, Cochrane Power Corp, Kirkland Lake Power Corp received retroactive payments $94.7 million net to co from OEFC

* Northland Power- OEFC made retroactive payments on October 21 as a result of court ruling in favour of Northland applicants and other power producers

* Northland Power Inc - OEFC has sought leave to appeal legal case decision in its entirety to Supreme Court of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
