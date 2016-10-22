BRIEF-Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc

* Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments

* Northland Power - Unit, managed facilities, Cochrane Power Corp, Kirkland Lake Power Corp received retroactive payments $94.7 million net to co from OEFC

* Northland Power- OEFC made retroactive payments on October 21 as a result of court ruling in favour of Northland applicants and other power producers

* Northland Power Inc - OEFC has sought leave to appeal legal case decision in its entirety to Supreme Court of Canada