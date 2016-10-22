BRIEF-Oak Valley Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
Oct 21 Ace Cash Express Inc
* Ace Cash Express, Inc. announces amendment of exchange offer for any and all of its $252,173,000 11.00 percent senior secured notes due 2019
* Pacific provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction
* Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments