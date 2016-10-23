FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-China Oceanwide to acquire Genworth financial for about $2.7 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Oceanwide to acquire Genworth financial for about $2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc

* China oceanwide to acquire genworth financial

* Genworth financial- china oceanwide has agreed to acquire all of outstanding shares of genworth for total transaction value of approximately $2.7 billion

* China oceanwide to acquire genworth financial- $5.43 per share all-cash transaction

* Transaction is subject to approval by genworth's stockholders

* As part of deal, china oceanwide has additionally committed to contribute to genworth $600 million of cash to address debt maturing in 2018

* Preliminary charges unrelated to this transaction of $535 to $625 million after-tax associated with long term care insurance claim reserves and taxes

* China oceanwide transaction is expected to mitigate negative impact of these charges

* Upon completion of deal, genworth will be standalone subsidiary of china oceanwide

* Genworth's senior management team will continue to lead business from its current headquarters in richmond, virginia

* Day-To-Day operations are not expected to change as a result of this transaction

* Goldman, sachs & co. And lazard are acting as financial advisors to genworth

* Citi and willis capital markets & advisory are acting as financial advisors to china oceanwide and sullivan

* $1.1 billion in additional capital commitment by china oceanwide enables debt reduction and cash infusion to u.s. Life insurance businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.