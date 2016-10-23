BRIEF-China Oceanwide to acquire Genworth financial for about $2.7 bln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc
* China oceanwide to acquire genworth financial
* Genworth financial- china oceanwide has agreed to acquire all of outstanding shares of genworth for total transaction value of approximately $2.7 billion
* China oceanwide to acquire genworth financial- $5.43 per share all-cash transaction
* Transaction is subject to approval by genworth's stockholders
* As part of deal, china oceanwide has additionally committed to contribute to genworth $600 million of cash to address debt maturing in 2018
* Preliminary charges unrelated to this transaction of $535 to $625 million after-tax associated with long term care insurance claim reserves and taxes
* China oceanwide transaction is expected to mitigate negative impact of these charges
* Upon completion of deal, genworth will be standalone subsidiary of china oceanwide
* Genworth's senior management team will continue to lead business from its current headquarters in richmond, virginia
* Day-To-Day operations are not expected to change as a result of this transaction
* Goldman, sachs & co. And lazard are acting as financial advisors to genworth
* Citi and willis capital markets & advisory are acting as financial advisors to china oceanwide and sullivan
$1.1 billion in additional capital commitment by china oceanwide enables debt reduction and cash infusion to u.s. Life insurance businesses