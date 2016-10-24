UPDATE 2-In new China Inc M&A push, Oceanwide strikes $3.8 bln deal for ex-GE insurer Genworth
* Oceanwide founder Lu has low profile, good connections (Adds detail on Oceanwide founder, Genworth financials)
Oct 24 Changyou.Com Ltd
* Changyou reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q3 revenue $136 million versus I/B/E/S view $131 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56 to $0.65
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.62
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 24 Microsoft plans to increase prices for some enterprise services by up to 22 percent in Britain following the plunge in the pound, likely hitting thousands of companies and government departments who rely on its cloud and software products.
HONG KONG, Oct 24 A Hong Kong judge warned jurors that they will have to view video filmed by former British banker Rurik Jutting of the torture and vicious killing of two Indonesian women he is accused of murdering as the trial got under way on Monday.