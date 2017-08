Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank :

* Toronto-Dominion Bank says intends to fund transaction with internal resources

* Toronto-Dominion Bank says under terms of proposed acquisition, Scottrade Bank will merge with TD Bank, N. A.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank says TD currently estimates that it will recognize $175 million of goodwill related to acquisition of Scottrade Bank