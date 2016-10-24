BRIEF-Access National Corp and Middleburg Financial Corp announce strategic merger
* Access National Corporation and Middleburg Financial Corporation announce strategic merger
Oct 24 Eagle Materials Inc :
* Eagle Materials reports second quarter EPS up 112% on record revenues
* Q2 earnings per share $1.25
* Q2 revenue $332.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29
* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - expects Q3 2016 total revenues to be between $777.0 million and $780.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15