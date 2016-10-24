BRIEF-VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 24 Td Ameritrade Holding Corp :
* TD Ameritrade reports record 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.80
* Quarter-end net new client assets of $60B, 9% annualized growth rate
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - expected earnings of $1.50 to $1.80 per diluted share for its 2017 fiscal year
* Qtrly net revenues of $829 million, 58 percent of which were asset-based
* Q4 revenue view $837.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's fourth quarter earnings
Oct 24 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Monday it and Toronto-Dominion Bank would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion, combining two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages.