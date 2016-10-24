FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc expects Q3 revenue between $777 mln and $780 mln
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 11:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc expects Q3 revenue between $777 mln and $780 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc :

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $777 million to $780 million

* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - expects Q3 2016 total revenues to be between $777.0 million and $780.0 million

* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - operating income for Q3 is expected to be between $63.5 million and $66.5 million

* Average ticket price for 2016 Q3 increased 2.6% to $9.57

* Amc entertainment holdings inc - diluted earnings per share for Q3 of 2016 are expected to be between $0.29 and $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $785.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

