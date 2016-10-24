BRIEF-Acco Brands Corporation to acquire Esselte Group Holdings AB

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp :

* Acco Brands Corporation to acquire Esselte Group Holdings AB

* Acco Brands Corp - deal for $333 million

* Acco Brands Corp - expected annual synergies of $23 million to be achieved within first 3 years from deal

* Acco Brands Corp - transaction will be funded with cash and euro-denominated bank debt

* Expect combination to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share

* As part of financing, and contingent upon deal closing, co intends to refinance existing senior-secured credit facilities

* Acco Brands -as part of deal, co will assume estimated $160 million of unfunded pension liabilities, net of associated deferred tax, predominantly in Germany