10 months ago
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43

* Qtrly total revenues of $1,075.7 million versus $1,019.7 million in prior year period

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Restaurant brands international qtrly Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.0% and Burger King comparable sales increased 1.7% in constant currency

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

