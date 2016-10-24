BRIEF-VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 24 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43
* Qtrly total revenues of $1,075.7 million versus $1,019.7 million in prior year period
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Restaurant brands international qtrly Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.0% and Burger King comparable sales increased 1.7% in constant currency
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's fourth quarter earnings
Oct 24 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Monday it and Toronto-Dominion Bank would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion, combining two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages.