BRIEF-VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 24 (Reuters) - VF Corp
* VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.20
* Q3 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.63 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 2 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $12.2 billion
* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations down 1 percent to $3.5 billion
* As expected, qtrly inventories were up 1% compared with same period of 2015
* Sees 2016 revenue, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase 2 percent to about $12.2 billion
* VF Corp says gross margin is expected to reach 48.6 percent in 2016
* Vf Corp says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, reflecting a 14 percent increase over previous quarter's dividend
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.13
* Reported earnings per share is expected to be up 3 percent to $3.13 for 2016 compared with previous expectation of a 5 percent increase to $3.20
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.19, revenue view $12.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S