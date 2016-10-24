FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results
October 24, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - VF Corp

* VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.20

* Q3 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.63 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 2 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $12.2 billion

* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations down 1 percent to $3.5 billion

* As expected, qtrly inventories were up 1% compared with same period of 2015

* Sees 2016 revenue, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase 2 percent to about $12.2 billion

* VF Corp says gross margin is expected to reach 48.6 percent in 2016

* Vf Corp says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, reflecting a 14 percent increase over previous quarter's dividend

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.13

* Reported earnings per share is expected to be up 3 percent to $3.13 for 2016 compared with previous expectation of a 5 percent increase to $3.20

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.19, revenue view $12.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

