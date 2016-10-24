FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basic Energy Services reaches agreement on comprehensive deleveraging and recapitalization transaction
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Basic Energy Services reaches agreement on comprehensive deleveraging and recapitalization transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic Energy Services reaches agreement on comprehensive deleveraging and recapitalization transaction

* Co says support agreement with lenders holding about $164 million in secured debt and bondholders holding more than $628 million in unsecured debt

* Co announces launch of solicitation of votes for prepackaged plan

* Basic Energy says has support of 100% of secured term loan lenders, holders of over 80% of outstanding 2019 notes and 2022 notes for transaction

* Basic Energy says in active talks with potential lenders to find replacement for prepetition $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility

* Agreement will provide company with $125 million of additional liquidity

* Basic Energy says under terms of RSA, co and certain of subsidiaries must file chapter 11 cases to implement plan on or before october 25, 2016

* Basic Energy says upon effectuation, financial restructuring to cancel over $800 million of principal, accrued interest in outstanding unsecured notes

* Agreement will give co's existing shareholders a recovery of 0.5% of reorganized basic's equity on effective date

* Basic Energy says in exchange for cancellation of interest on unsecured notes, holders of unsecured notes to get 99.5% of reorganized co's equity

* Basic Energy says company expects to exit chapter 11 before end of 2016

* Co says in further support of restructuring, co's secured term lenders, certain noteholders committed to provide up to $90 million liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
