FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc reports Q3 results 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc reports Q3 results 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - T-mobile Us Inc

* T-Mobile delivers strong customer growth and financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T-Mobile US says 2.0 million total net adds in quarter

* Raising and narrowing FY adjusted EBITDA target to $10.2 to $10.4 billion from $9.8 to $10.1 billion

* T-Mobile US says narrowing cash capital expenditures guidance to $4.5 to $4.7 billion from $4.5 to $4.8 billion for FY

* Qtrly 1.32% branded postpaid phone churn - down 14 BPS YOY

* Guidance range for FY branded postpaid net adds increased to 3.7 to 3.9 million from 3.4 to 3.8 million

* T-Mobile US says qtrly total revenues $9.2 billion, up 17.8%

* Q3 revenue view $9.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T-Mobile US says FY guidance includes impact of MVNO transaction completed september 1, 2016

* T-Mobile US says branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) of $48.15 in q3 of 2016 was up 2.2% sequentially

* T-Mobile US says qtrly service revenues $7.1 billion , up 13.2%

* T-Mobile US says branded postpaid average billings per user (abpu) was $63.38 in Q3 of 2016

* T-Mobile US says FY adjusted EBITDA guidance includes aggregate net impact from leasing and data stash, now expected to be approximately $1.0 to $1.1 billion

* After-Tax impact of spectrum gains on EPS in Q3 of 2016 was $0.15

* T-Mobile US says year-over-year increases in Q3 eps resulted from higher service,equipment revenues due to growth in customer base and spectrum gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.