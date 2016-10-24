BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc reports Q3 results 2016

Oct 24 (Reuters) - T-mobile Us Inc

* T-Mobile delivers strong customer growth and financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T-Mobile US says 2.0 million total net adds in quarter

* Raising and narrowing FY adjusted EBITDA target to $10.2 to $10.4 billion from $9.8 to $10.1 billion

* T-Mobile US says narrowing cash capital expenditures guidance to $4.5 to $4.7 billion from $4.5 to $4.8 billion for FY

* Qtrly 1.32% branded postpaid phone churn - down 14 BPS YOY

* Guidance range for FY branded postpaid net adds increased to 3.7 to 3.9 million from 3.4 to 3.8 million

* T-Mobile US says qtrly total revenues $9.2 billion, up 17.8%

* Q3 revenue view $9.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T-Mobile US says FY guidance includes impact of MVNO transaction completed september 1, 2016

* T-Mobile US says branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) of $48.15 in q3 of 2016 was up 2.2% sequentially

* T-Mobile US says qtrly service revenues $7.1 billion , up 13.2%

* T-Mobile US says branded postpaid average billings per user (abpu) was $63.38 in Q3 of 2016

* T-Mobile US says FY adjusted EBITDA guidance includes aggregate net impact from leasing and data stash, now expected to be approximately $1.0 to $1.1 billion

* After-Tax impact of spectrum gains on EPS in Q3 of 2016 was $0.15

* T-Mobile US says year-over-year increases in Q3 eps resulted from higher service,equipment revenues due to growth in customer base and spectrum gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: