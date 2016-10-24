FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Community bank system and Merchants Bancshares announce agreement to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Community Bank System :

* Community bank system and Merchants bancshares announce agreement to merge

* Co will acquire merchants bancshares in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration valued at about $304 million

* Community Bank System Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies.

* Community Bank System Inc - community bank system expects transaction to be approximately $0.10 per share accretive to 2018 GAAP earnings

* Community Bank System- merger agreement provides for 2 directors from Merchants Bancshares to be added to board of directors of community bank system

* Community Bank System Inc - RBC capital markets, llc acted as exclusive financial advisor to community bank system

* Community bank system inc - piper jaffray & co. Acted as exclusive financial advisor to merchants bancshares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
