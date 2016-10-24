FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Inovio says FDA has placed clinical hold on proposed Phase III clinical program for VGX-3100
October 24, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Inovio says FDA has placed clinical hold on proposed Phase III clinical program for VGX-3100

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio announces FDA request for additional information for Phase III program; trial initiation delayed

* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on its proposed Phase III clinical program for VGX-3100

* Says the study has not yet been initiated and has not enrolled or dosed subjects

* Says additionally, the clinical hold does not pertain to any of Inovio's other ongoing clinical studies

* Says anticipates receiving a formal letter with complete information from FDA within 30 days

* Says estimates that start of Phase III clinical program will be delayed until first half of 2017 pending resolution of FDA's requests

* Says in its initial communication, FDA has requested additional data to support shelf-life of newly designed and manufactured disposable parts of Cellectra 5psp immunotherapy delivery device

* Says working diligently with fda to address its concerns and anticipates that requested data will be available before end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

