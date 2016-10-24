BRIEF-EnSync delivers notice of default to SPI Solar under supply agreement

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ensync Inc :

* Ensync - notice of default to spi due to failure of SPI Solar to meet its purchase obligations under its supply agreement with company

* Ensync- informed SPI that to cure breach agreement, by november 23, SPI would need to purchase, pay for products from co

* Ensync - purchase and pay for products by spi from co would need to include paying a 50 percent deposit for those products

* Ensync - if SPI fails to meet the requirements, company intends to terminate supply agreement