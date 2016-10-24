BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees
* Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees
Oct 24 Deepmarkit Corp
* Deepmarkit expands executive team with new vice president of sales and marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees
* Entegra financial announces further expansion with purchase of 2 branches in Northern Georgia
* Unilife Corp - reduced workforce to approximately 140 employees