* Entegra financial announces further expansion with purchase of 2 branches in Northern Georgia
Oct 24 Rait Financial Trust :
* Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees
* Rait Financial Trust- Schaeffer will remain member of board and continue as Rait's CEO until closing of IRT's management internalization transaction
* Rait Financial Trust - elected michael malter to succeed schaeffer as chairman
* Unilife Corp - reduced workforce to approximately 140 employees
* Deepmarkit expands executive team with new vice president of sales and marketing